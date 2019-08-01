News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 21:49:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jakobe Coles puts Minnesota in his final six

Aop5bjzk14xariepl3xp
Jakobe Coles (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Jakobe Coles announced per Twitter on Wednesday night that he has narrowed his recruitment to six schools: Minnesota, Butler, Loyola (Chicago), Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and TCU. The Gophers offered C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}