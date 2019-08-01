Jakobe Coles puts Minnesota in his final six
Jakobe Coles announced per Twitter on Wednesday night that he has narrowed his recruitment to six schools: Minnesota, Butler, Loyola (Chicago), Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and TCU. The Gophers offered C...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news