Jalen Suggs talks recruitment
Jalen Suggs has been a busy young man. He recently won his third Gold Medal in a Team USA uniform as the U19 team won the FIBA championship in Greece. Before that, he was in their training camp.Com...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news