TheGopherReport - Jamal Mashburn Jr.'s future is bright, and Pitino presser notes

Jamal Mashburn Jr. was rated a four-star recruit coming out of powerhouse Brewster Academy. The 119th rated player in the country committed to Minnesota over offers from Cal, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Ohio State, and several others. The star guard told TGR that the reason he chose Minnesota is the trust he has in the coaching staff and their ability to develop his game. Along with that, the Pitino family and the Mashburn's go back to when Jamal Sr. was recruited and coached by Rick Pitino at Kentucky. The following quotes are from a scouting report that Rivals network writer David Sisk did on Jamal Mashburn Jr. and highlights his ability as a shooter: "Mashburn is known as an elite jump shooter. I was not disappointed when I went to the video. In a 91-86 win over a very talented Mt. Zion Prep team, Mashburn scored 24 points ands 4 of 6 from three-point territory. This is why he can play a combo guard role, his pure shooting stroke off the ball. Mashburn has great catch and shoot form. He elevates, has the correct launch point, and has a high follow through that he holds. But I like how he is shot ready before he ever gets the ball. He is low. This allows him to use his legs. He has his shooting foot (left foot for a right handed shooter) forward, and he has a shooting pocket. He also ready has his hands ready for the catch. His high percentage of makes is no accident."

Now he's out of high school, and the hype of being a four-star recruit holds little to no weight. It's all up to what you can do on the floor to help your team win. So far, it seems like Mashburn Jr. is well on his way to becoming a contributor. "Jamal has been good," Coach Pitino said to the media Tuesday before Minnesota's season opener. "He's competitive, he came in unbelievable shape physically. You could tell that through all the shutdown he never slowed down. That's the key for freshman is just physically being ready to compete. They're going to get stronger and more physical as they get older, but whoever's body is ready to take that toll in order to contribute right away. Certainly Jamal did that." Mashburn Jr.'s recruiting profile lists him at six-foot flat, but the Minnesota roster has him six-foot-two inches tall. His ability to shoot and handle could have him on the court for multiple roles. "I'm excited about him," Pitino continued. "He can play both positions at the one and the two. We have a lot of guys that can play multiple positions so that's a good problem to have. I think his future is very very bright. He's tough, he's competitive, he's cerebral, and he's talented." If he's going to be playing the two, that means he'll be sharing the court with returning starter and All-Big Ten honorable mention Marcus Carr who gave his thoughts on what he's seen from the freshman guard. "Jamal has been great," Carr told media. "He's come in with his head down ready to work. I love that he's a competitor every single day. He's a guy that's a sponge that wants to learn. He's always asking me questions about what he can do better, what he needs pointers on, and I'm always happy to help. He has a really bright future and I can't wait to be on the court with him. He can do a lot of things that can help us win and impact the team so I am definitely looking forward to playing with him."

