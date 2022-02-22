GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Osseo (MN) offensive lineman Jerome Williams was the most recent commitment for PJ Fleck and the Gophers.

The staff made Williams a priority early, and pushed hard to land his pledge. Williams was very receptive to the message from the staff, and ultimately made the move at the beginning of this month.

His excitement has not worn off weeks following his commitment, and he shared the latest on why Minnesota is right for him, recruiting others, and more with The Gopher Report below.