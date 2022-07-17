Jerome Williams Talks Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jerome Williams, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound 2023 offensive tackle from Osseo (MN) High, is one of the top football players in the state and became the second in-state player to commit to Minnesota in Fe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news