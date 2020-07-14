 TheGopherReport - Joe Hurlburt discusses his Minnesota offer and Big Ten interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 17:16:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Joe Hurlburt discusses his Minnesota offer and Big Ten interest

Joe Hurlburt
Joe Hurlburt (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

The Minnesota coaching staff was busy over the weekend with three offers to D1 Minnesota team members. As expected by many who follow Gopher recruiting closely, it was no surprise when one of the t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}