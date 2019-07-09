Jordan Murphy records Summer League high for points in win over Bucks
Jordan Murphy and the Timberwolves were back in action Monday night, as the undefeated Wolves Summer League team faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Gopher star broke double-digits for the first time this summer league, with all 10 of his points coming in the third quarter, including three and-one's. Murphy also recorded four rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in Minnesota's 100-91 victory.
Here are some highlights and reactions from social media following his performance:
🗣 THE GOLDEN GOPHER pic.twitter.com/vdNRV1r86k— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) July 9, 2019
Jordan Murphy's And 1 Hat-Trick pic.twitter.com/HKrHuU2hPs— Mostly Always (@Mostly_Always) July 9, 2019
Your Minnesota Timberwolves* are now 3-0. Let's talk takeaways from their 100-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, including KBD, Okogie, and former Gopher Jordan Murphy.— Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) July 9, 2019
*Summer League Editionhttps://t.co/AI7RCGUTdD #Twolves #Wolves