Jordan Murphy records Summer League high for points in win over Bucks

Jordan Murphy and the Timberwolves were back in action Monday night, as the undefeated Wolves Summer League team faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Gopher star broke double-digits for the first time this summer league, with all 10 of his points coming in the third quarter, including three and-one's. Murphy also recorded four rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in Minnesota's 100-91 victory.

Here are some highlights and reactions from social media following his performance:

Iivnrzeig4ifyw3adglj
Jordan Murphy dribbles at the top of the key in the Timberwolves 100-91 win over the Bucks in Summer League (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
