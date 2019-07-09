Jordan Murphy and the Timberwolves were back in action Monday night, as the undefeated Wolves Summer League team faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Gopher star broke double-digits for the first time this summer league, with all 10 of his points coming in the third quarter, including three and-one's. Murphy also recorded four rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in Minnesota's 100-91 victory.

Here are some highlights and reactions from social media following his performance: