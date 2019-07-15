Jordan Murphy, Timberwolves advance to Summer League Championship
Jordan Murphy and the Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 85-77 in the semi-finals on Sunday night to advance to the Summer League Championship. The Wolves will play in their second Summer League title game in four-years on Monday at 8:00 PM Central Time on ESPN2.
The former Gopher scored nine points to go with seven rebounds. Murphy didn't have the most efficient night shooting, but his effort around the basket led to four offensive rebounds and several other hustle plays that created points for his team. He also recorded one assist and two steals.
Social Media
End of 1Q: Wolves 29, Nets 26.— Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 15, 2019
Solid quarter - sloppy to start. Nets beating Wolves in pick & roll and inside early.
Jordan Murphy with 6 points to lead Wolves. pic.twitter.com/KWYOv8k5xG
At the end of one, Wolves lead 29-26. Nice work once again from Minnesota's bench, led by Jordan Murphy with six points.— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) July 15, 2019
Wolves are getting hurt in the pick & roll. But offense is keeping up. Jordan Murphy with two tough buckets back-to-back.— Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 15, 2019