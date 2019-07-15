Jordan Murphy and the Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 85-77 in the semi-finals on Sunday night to advance to the Summer League Championship. The Wolves will play in their second Summer League title game in four-years on Monday at 8:00 PM Central Time on ESPN2.

The former Gopher scored nine points to go with seven rebounds. Murphy didn't have the most efficient night shooting, but his effort around the basket led to four offensive rebounds and several other hustle plays that created points for his team. He also recorded one assist and two steals.