Joshua Ola-Joseph gives Gophers three in-state 2022 commitments

After Brooklyn Park shooting guard Braeden Carrington and Cottage Grove power forward Pharrel Payne pledged to play for the Gophers, coach Ben Johnson has now received another local commit in Osseo small forward Joshua Ola-Joseph .

Make it three in-state commitments for Minnesota as part of its 2022 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-7, 195-pound prospect, Ola-Joseph received an offer from Minnesota on August 6 and took an official visit to campus last week.

Alongside Minnesota, Ola-Joseph held scholarship offers from Cal Poly, Loyola Chicago, Texas A&M, New Mexico, Colorado State and Clemson, but has ultimately decided to remain close to home and play for the Gophers.

The Gopher Report caught up with Ola-Joseph back in July, and he had this to say about Minnesota:

"I like Ben Johnson a lot. They are really nice to me and my parents. I toured the facility and the new equipment they got. They really put a lot of money into their facilities and players. They are trying to build something new and I like that."

"(They like) the fact that I can guard all five positions. I’m aggressive. I really don’t have a position because I play all positions. They like my versatility.”