Kadyn Betts picks up Minnesota offer during recent visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Kadyn Betts, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward from Pueblo (CO) Central visited MinnesotaFriday, while he and his P.L.U.T.O. Prospects AAU team were in town for the Battle of the Lake tournament.Betts ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news