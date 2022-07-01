Kadyn Betts Talks About Being a Gopher
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Kadyn Betts, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, who played at Pueblo (CO) Central last season and will play at Huntington Prep in West Virginia this year, has become the first Minnesota basketball comm...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news