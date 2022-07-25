Kadyn Betts reclassifies to 2022, will enroll this fall

Kadyn Betts, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward, who played at Pueblo (CO) Central last season, will enroll at Minnesota this fall. He had planned to play at Huntington Prep in West Virginia this year, but the 4.0 student decided to enroll early as the Gopher are looking for frontcourt help with the loss of Parker Fox with a knee injury earlier this summer

Betts visited Minnesota in early May, while he and his p.l.u.t.o. Prospects AAU team were in town for the Battle of the Lake tournament. He also got to have some of his relatives at his games as he has several uncles and aunts in the Brainerd area.

Betts helped lead Central to the Class 4A Final Four, losing to Palmer 79-65 at the Denver Coliseum, despite making 12 of 21 shots and finishing with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He was named the MVP of South-Central League as the Wildcats finished 23-4 for the season.

Betts comes from a basketball family. His father, Kevin, played at San Diego State and started every game for the Aztecs in 1996-97 and 1997-98 as a junior and senior and his brother, Kobi, played at Air Force.