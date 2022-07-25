Kadyn Betts reclassifies to 2022, will enroll this fall
Kadyn Betts, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward, who played at Pueblo (CO) Central last season, will enroll at Minnesota this fall. He had planned to play at Huntington Prep in West Virginia this year, but the 4.0 student decided to enroll early as the Gopher are looking for frontcourt help with the loss of Parker Fox with a knee injury earlier this summer
Betts visited Minnesota in early May, while he and his p.l.u.t.o. Prospects AAU team were in town for the Battle of the Lake tournament. He also got to have some of his relatives at his games as he has several uncles and aunts in the Brainerd area.
Betts helped lead Central to the Class 4A Final Four, losing to Palmer 79-65 at the Denver Coliseum, despite making 12 of 21 shots and finishing with 32 points and 14 rebounds. He was named the MVP of South-Central League as the Wildcats finished 23-4 for the season.
Betts comes from a basketball family. His father, Kevin, played at San Diego State and started every game for the Aztecs in 1996-97 and 1997-98 as a junior and senior and his brother, Kobi, played at Air Force.
Here is the Minnesota release:
University of Minnesota men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson has announced that Kadyn Betts (Pueblo, Colo.) has joined the Golden Gopher program. A 6-8, 210-pound forward in the class of 2023, Betts will reclassify to the 2022 class and join the Gopher program in the fall of 2022.
“We are extremely excited to add Kadyn Betts to our 2022-23 Gopher roster,” Johnson said. “Kadyn comes from a great basketball family. I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball. He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court.”
Betts played prep basketball for Pueblo Central and the P.L.U.T.O. Prospects. He is listed as PrepHoops’ 87th recruit in the Class of 2023. In his last season at Pueblo Central, Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 record, 3.6 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game. A team captain, Betts led Pueblo Central to a 23-4 record and a state 4A Final Four appearance. An all-state first team 4A selection last year, Betts led the state with 22 double doubles (points/rebounds) and ranked first in Colorado 4A in blocks (2.46), and second in scoring (22.7 ppg) and rebounding (12.3). The three-year starter, he also established over 1,000 career points during his junior year. Playing this summer with P.L.U.T.O. Prospects, Betts was named to the Battle at the Lakes 17U All-Tournament team, scored 31 points and had seven threes at the Freedom Classic in Denver and recently scored 43 points in a single game at the PrepHoops event in Atlanta this summer.
Off the court, Betts is a straight A student and was the junior class president his final year at Pueblo Central. Kadyn, the son of Kevin and Brook Betts, is the third person in his family to play collegiate basketball. His father, Kevin, played at San Diego State, while his brother, Kobi, played at Air Force and Colorado School of Mines.
