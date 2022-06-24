 Minnesota Gophers Football Recruiting - Kansas ATH BJ Canady reacts to Minnesota offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-24 15:03:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Kansas ATH BJ Canady reacts to Minnesota offer

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Earlier this week, Topeka (KS) athlete BJ Canady received his sixth scholarship offer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers join the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Nebraska in offering the 6-foot-5, 235-pound standout.

Following his offer, TGR caught up with Canady to discuss the Gophers officially joining the mix.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}