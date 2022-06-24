Kansas ATH BJ Canady reacts to Minnesota offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier this week, Topeka (KS) athlete BJ Canady received his sixth scholarship offer from the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers join the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Nebraska in offering the 6-foot-5, 235-pound standout.
Following his offer, TGR caught up with Canady to discuss the Gophers officially joining the mix.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news