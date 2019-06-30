“I enjoyed being at every place and I could have gone to any place, but Minnesota is what I decided,” Jackson said. “I feel like that place could become special.”

Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Bishop Miege wide receiver Daniel Jackson made official visits to his top three schools of Iowa State , Minnesota and Wisconsin in June, and announced his selection of Minnesota on the last day of the month.

Jackson announced his commitment Sunday evening, but the decision was made earlier in the weekend and the Minnesota coaching staff alerted ahead of time.

“I actually talked to coach (P.J.) Fleck Saturday and let him know,” Jackson said. “He was at his lake house and he was psyched, really happy. He thought I was just playing with him, but he was really excited to have me.”

Minnesota hosted Jackson on multiple visits, but the most recent trip was his June 14 official visit to the school.

“Ever since I stepped on campus the first time, I just could see myself in that big city feel of Minneapolis,” Jackson said. “Me and my family both fell in love with the city, coach Fleck and that entire staff. It just seemed that was the one I could really play for.”

Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Kansas’ 2020 class, Jackson is a prospect who could fill a variety of roles at the wide receiver position.

“They want to move me around in the slot and the outside,” he said. “They want me to learn the whole playbook so I can play all positions and make me a complete receiver.”

Jackson becomes the 16thcommitment for Minnesota in the month of June. Its 2020 class now totals 22 prospects and ranks fourth in the Big Ten.