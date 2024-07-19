Earlier this week, Minnesota entered the recruiting race for 2026 defensive end Hunter Higgins. Higgins is a three-star prospect out of Maize South High School in Wichita and is in the midst of seeing his recruitment truly take off.

With the offer from the Gophers, Higgins is up to 15 offers in his recruitment including Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, USC, and Vanderbilt.

After receiving his offer on Monday, Gophers Nation was able to spend a few minutes talking to Higgins about his offer from the Gophers and his "surreal" last few months.





