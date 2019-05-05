Karim Mane gets a Minnesota offer
Karim Mane was known in the basketball world before the AAU season kicked off. At least he was known in some circles in the northeast. Montreal, Quebec is not exactly a hotbed for college basketbal...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news