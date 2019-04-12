Kenisha Bell became the eighth player in the history of Minnesota women's basketball to be selected in the WNBA Draft when she was chosen in the third round with the 30th overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx Wednesday night.

A product of Minneapolis, Bell is the fifth Gopher selected in the last five years, along with Shae Kelley and Amanda Zahui B. in 2015, Rachel Banham in 2016 and Carlie Wagner last season. Bell also becomes the fourth Gopher to be chosen by the Lynx, joining Emily Fox (2009), Kelley (2015) and Carlie Wagner (2018).

Among the awards she received in her career, Bell was a two-time AP honorable mention All-American and was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team in each of the last two seasons.

Bell led the Gophers by averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists per game this year. She tied her own single-season school records for free throw attempts (255) this year, while she ranked second in team history in free throws made (179) and 10th in field goals attempted (528) and assists (140). Bell also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest.

She finished her career ranked third at Minnesota in free throws made (508) and attempted (693), fifth in scoring average (18.5) and games in double figures (86), sixth in assists (411), seventh in field goals attempted (1,492), eighth in points scored (1,754) and steals (215), and ninth in field goals made (596).

Off the court, Bell was named to the 2019 Academic All-Big Ten team.

Minnesota Golden Gophers WNBA Draft History:

- 2004: Lindsay Whalen (First Round, Fourth Overall by Connecticut Sun)

- 2005: Janel McCarvile (First Round, First Overall by Charlotte Sting)

- 2009: Emily Fox (Third Round, 30th Overall by Minnesota Lynx)

- 2015: Amanda Zahui B. (First Round, Second Overall by Tulsa Shock)

- 2015: Shae Kelley (Third Round, 35th Overall by Minnesota Lynx)

- 2016: Rachel Banham (First Round, Fourth Overall by Connecticut Sun)

- 2018: Carlie Wagner (Third Round, 36th Overall by Minnesota Lynx)

- 2019: Kenisha Bell (Third Round, 30th Overall by Minnesota Lynx)