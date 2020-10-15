TheGopherReport - Kenny Pohto details Gopher commitment

Kenny Pohto details Gopher commitment
Richard Pitino wanted to add another center or point guard with their (currently) remaining final scholarship, and they got the center they wanted when 2021 three-star Sunrise Christian (Kan.) center Kenny Pohto pledged to the Golden Gophers on October 10.
Inside Gopher Nation spoke with the Swedish big man to get an insight on his recruitment to Minnesota, and why he decided to commit to the Gophers.
"I felt like Minnesota was the best fit for me because I really like the way coach Pitino uses his bigs, "Pohto told Minnesota.Rivals.com, "we do the similar things here at Sunrise and I really enjot playing that way. I saw some film on their play style and fely straight away that that's what we do here and it's something I would like to do at the college level."
Pitino's offense and use of his bigs is one reason for his commitment to Minnesota, but another reason is his connection with former Sunrise Christian coach and current Gopher assistant Kyle Lindsted.
"From a personal standpoint, coach Lindsted coached at Sunrise before so we established a good relationship. And, it's cold in Minnesota I've heard so it's going to feel like home."
Pohto came from Sweden at 6'9" and less than 200 pounds, and today he stands at 6'11" and 239 pounds. His body is something he's worked hard at since his arrival at Sunrise, and it's something that he is continuing to work on during a busy yet unusual off-season.
"In the summer I was in the weight room a lot trying to get bigger and stronger. I was also in the gym a lot working on my shot and just my game overall. I played pick-up too to work on my game in game situations."
When asked about his personal goals, it was clear that all he wants to do is win and there was little separation between those and his teams goals.
"My personal goals are to help the team to be number one in the country and win a national championship. Our team goal is to be number one in the country and win a national championship."
He also said his goals today in high school aren't much different than the one's he's going to have at Minnesota.
"At Minnesota, I want to get my education, get ready for the NBA, and win a national championship!"