TheGopherReport - Kenny Pohto details Gopher commitment

Richard Pitino wanted to add another center or point guard with their (currently) remaining final scholarship, and they got the center they wanted when 2021 three-star Sunrise Christian (Kan.) center Kenny Pohto pledged to the Golden Gophers on October 10.

Inside Gopher Nation spoke with the Swedish big man to get an insight on his recruitment to Minnesota, and why he decided to commit to the Gophers.

"I felt like Minnesota was the best fit for me because I really like the way coach Pitino uses his bigs, "Pohto told Minnesota.Rivals.com, "we do the similar things here at Sunrise and I really enjot playing that way. I saw some film on their play style and fely straight away that that's what we do here and it's something I would like to do at the college level."

Pitino's offense and use of his bigs is one reason for his commitment to Minnesota, but another reason is his connection with former Sunrise Christian coach and current Gopher assistant Kyle Lindsted.

"From a personal standpoint, coach Lindsted coached at Sunrise before so we established a good relationship. And, it's cold in Minnesota I've heard so it's going to feel like home."