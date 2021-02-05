Kent State transfer kicker Matthew Trickett commits to Gophers
Minnesota continues to add talent this offseason to their special teams unit, on Friday Kent State graduate transfer kicker Matthew Trickett announced his commitment to the Gophers.
A MAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019, Trickett led the MAC and was tied for the NCAA lead with 29 field goals made - a school record.
His 2019 season also included a bowl and school record, five made field goals against Utah State in the XX Bowl. He also connected on a season-long of 47 against Toledo.
Onto the next chapter... #RowTheBoat pic.twitter.com/CqorFiKURU— Matthew Trickett (@matt_trickett2) February 5, 2021
Trickett was also an All-MAC, First-Team performer as a freshman during the 201 season, making 14-of-17 field goal attempts that included a long of 49 yards.
He also punted 35 times that season, averaging 38.7 yards per punt.
During his career at Kent State, Trickett finished 47-of-57 (82%) on field goal attempts and only missed one extra point on 95 total attempts.
He is expected to enroll at Minnesota this summer and compete with Brock Walker and Temple graduate transfer Will Mobley for the starting job.
