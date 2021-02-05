Minnesota continues to add talent this offseason to their special teams unit, on Friday Kent State graduate transfer kicker Matthew Trickett announced his commitment to the Gophers.

A MAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019, Trickett led the MAC and was tied for the NCAA lead with 29 field goals made - a school record.

His 2019 season also included a bowl and school record, five made field goals against Utah State in the XX Bowl. He also connected on a season-long of 47 against Toledo.