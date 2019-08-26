News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 19:11:09 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Coachspeak: Kerwin Walton

Zhgbdwjnaxb51q6wnhwd
Kerwin Walton (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

Today is the second of four articles on the 2020 players in the D1 Minnesota program who have received offers from the Golden Gophers. Last week we spoke the the 17U Head Coach, Al Harris, about to...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}