Keys To The Game vs Northwestern

After a poor showing against Penn State, Minnesota looks to recover this afternoon against Northwestern. Minnesota is back at Williams Arena and looking to add another win to their season total, and these are three keys to the game if they hope to come away with the W.

Slow Down Pete Nance

Pete Nance has basketball in his DNA as part of the Nance family, and he's a talented player for this Northwestern team. He's a long and athletic 6'10 big man with above the rim ability. Averaging 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, he's a threat in the paint offensively, while also doubling as a shot blocker on the other end. With his athleticism, he has the ability to make momentum shifting plays. Minnesota will likely defend him with Eric Curry, more of a power big man than Nance. The Gophers will hope that Curry's strength is able to limit Nance's touches in deep post position to limit his impact on the game.

Get Payton Willis Going Again

Payton Willis has been on a scoring draught over the past two games, as some tough defense has held him to limited offensive production. But we've seen in the past how he can take games over as both a scorer and facilitator, and he'll hope to get back into that mode today at home. Northwestern doesn't have much size at the guard spots, which should play in Willis' favor, as he loves to get into the paint or pull-up for short/mid range jumpers. Would like to see him in some P&R action as he has the vision to set up his teammate rolling to the hoop, while also having the basketball IQ to pin his man on his shoulder and get all the way to the hoop for easy finishes. Look for this to be a bounce back game from Willis.

Take Care Of The Ball