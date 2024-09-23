Kickoff time, TV assignment announced for Minnesota vs USC

The Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff times and television assignemtns for week six of the college football season on Monday including the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing host to one of the Big Ten's newest programs, the USC Trojans.

The Gophers will play host to the Trojans on October 5, 2024 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a primetime matchup with a local kickoff time of 6:30 CT. (7:30 p.m ET / 4:30 p.m PT).

It will be the first matchup between the programs since 2011 when they met in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a 19-17 win for the Trojans. They also met in 2010 in Minneapolis, a 32-21 win for USC.

The Trojans have won five straight over the Gophers dating back to 1968. The two programs tied in 1965, 20-20 in Los Angeles. The Gophers lone win in the series came in 1955, a 25-19 victory at Memorial Stadium.

Minnesota before facing USC will first have to take care of business against No. 12 Michigan this weekend in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and will be televised on Fox. The Gophers are entering week five with a 2-2 record following a 31-14 loss to Iowa this past weekend.

USC is coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-24 heartbreaker to the hands of Michigan at the Big House as Wolverines tailback Kalel Mullings scored the game winning touchdown with 37 seconds left in the game. The Trojans will play host to Wisconsin this weekend, that matchup is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.