Koi Perich earns National Freshman of the Week honors after USC performance

Minnesota freshman safety Koi Perich's big performance against No. 11 USC, playing a pivotal role in the Gophers upset win over the Trojans has not gone overlooked. After totaling six tackles and one interception in the 24-17 win, Perich has earned national honors.

On Tuesday, Perich was named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week for his performance by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Football Club since 2018 has handed out the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The award is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding freshman player. Over its brief history, names such as Trevor Lawrence, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Anderson Jr., Brock Bowers, Drake Maye, and Caleb Downs have won the award.