Published Oct 8, 2024
Koi Perich earns National Freshman of the Week honors after USC performance
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Minnesota freshman safety Koi Perich's big performance against No. 11 USC, playing a pivotal role in the Gophers upset win over the Trojans has not gone overlooked. After totaling six tackles and one interception in the 24-17 win, Perich has earned national honors.


On Tuesday, Perich was named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week for his performance by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Maxwell Football Club since 2018 has handed out the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. The award is awarded annually to the nation's most outstanding freshman player. Over its brief history, names such as Trevor Lawrence, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Anderson Jr., Brock Bowers, Drake Maye, and Caleb Downs have won the award.

True freshman Koi Perich has been named the Shaun Alexander Player of the Week after his standout performance in Minnesota's 24-17 upset victory over No. 11 USC. The Esko, Minnesota native sealed the victory with a game-ending interception in the final moments that stopped USC's last drive. In addition to the interception, he recorded six tackles and forced a fumble, making a decisive impact throughout the game. Perich is the Gophers' second highest-rated recruit ever to sign. Minnesota secured one of their biggest victories of the year at U.S. Bank Stadium, thanks to a pivotal play by Perich.
MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB

The weekly honor is the first for Perich who has eight tackles now on the season and two interceptions. The Esko, Minnesota native was also the highest graded true freshman on defense in week six across the country.

