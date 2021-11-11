GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

In-state wide receiver Kristen Hoskins has been committed to the Gophers since the beginning of the year, but the excitement to officially become a piece of the Minnesota program has not faded a bit.

His high school program, Alexandria, is also in the middle of a playoff run.

Hoskins recently spoke with The Gopher Report and shares his excitement for the upcoming signing day, his growing relationship with the staff, and more.