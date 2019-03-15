Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 21:06:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Ky Thomas impressed with Fleck, Minnesota's attention to detail

Rixrftd95hstfotqswoo
Matt Jessen-Howard • TheGopherReport.com
@mjessenhoward
Publisher

2020 Topeka running back Ky Thomas, who visited campus this week, committed to Minnesota tonight. Thomas also held Power 5 offers from Iowa, Kansas, and Kansas State.Thomas previewed his visit with...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}