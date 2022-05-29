Lakeville North Big Man Nolan Winter Talks Minnesota and His Latest Offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Nolan Winter, a 6-foot-11 junior forward from Lakeville (MN) North, is ranked as the #2 player in the state in the Class of 2023 and has strong ties to the Minnesota program.Winter averaged 17.5 po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news