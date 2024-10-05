LB Maverick Baranowski out for Minnesota vs. USC

Minnesota football (2-3) will be without one of its top defensive playmakers when it takes on No. 11 USC on Saturday night at 6:30 CT.

Linebacker Maverick Baranowski, the team's top tackler (36) who also has 3.5 tackles for loss on the season, is listed as out on the availability report that was released a couple hours before kickoff.

Tight end Pierce Walsh and running back Kaeden Johnson are also listed as out for the Gophers.

Defensive back Justin Walley has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup. Getting Walley back would be a big addition to the Minnesota secondary as one of the team's better cover corners against an explosive Trojans' passing attack.

Defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding, who has contributed to the Gophers' defense this season with 11 tackles, is also questionable.



