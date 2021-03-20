LB target Carson Willich talking with Minnesota a lot
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Blue Springs (Mo.) linebacker Carson Willich is a bit under-rated currently, but that hasn't stopped multiple power five programs from getting involved in his recruiting process since the fall of l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news