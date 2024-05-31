Legendary Minnesota wrestler Gable Stevenson who was released by the WWE in early May has found a new career path. The two-time NCAA Champion and Olympic champion has signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota native 67-2 in his collegiate career, earning a pair of NCAA Championships as well as three Big Ten Championships.

Stevenson also won a pair of gold medals at the Cadet World Championships in 2015 and 16 before winning a junior world championship in 2017, an Olympic gold medial in 2020, and a Pan-American championship in 2021. Following his amateur career, he signed a deal with WWE, making a few brief television appearances but was released from his contract this spring.