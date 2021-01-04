TheGopherReport - Liam Robbins named Big Ten Player of the Week

Robbins Named Big Ten Player of the Week

University of Minnesota center Liam Robbins (Davenport, Iowa) has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week, announced today by the conference office. It is Robbins' first Big Ten honor and Minnesota's second-straight weekly award. Marcus Carr was awarded the honor last week.

Robbins averaged 19.0 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game last week as the Golden Gophers won two-of-three games against ranked opponents. In the win over Michigan State, Robbins had 18 points and added nine rebounds. After a 12-point game at Wisconsin, Robbins scored 27 points last against Ohio State, which tied a Minnesota best for him. He also produced his first double double of his Gopher career when he had a career-high 14 rebounds. In addition, Robbins contributed 11 blocks this week, had six assists and went 18-for-35 from the field (51.4 %). Robbins leads the Big Ten in blocked shots, averaging 2.8 per game.

Minnesota returns to action Wednesday when it travels to No. 10 Michigan. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m., and will be televised on Big Ten Network.