TheGopherReport - Liam Robbins named National Player of the Week

Robbins Named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week

University of Minnesota center Liam Robbins has been named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Robbins is the first-ever Gopher men's basketball player to receive the honor, which dates back to the 2009-10 season.

Tuesday's announcement marks yet another standout achievement for Robbins, as the junior was previously named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday. In being named Big Ten Player of the Week, Robbins automatically became a candidate for the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week – an honor that is chosen by representatives of the USBWA board of directors.

Robbins averaged 19.0 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game last week as the Golden Gophers won two-of-three games against ranked opponents. In the win over Michigan State, Robbins had 18 points and added nine rebounds. After a 12-point game at Wisconsin, Robbins scored 27 points on Sunday against Ohio State, which tied a Minnesota-best for him. He also produced his first double-double of his Gopher career when he had a career-high 14 rebounds. In addition, Robbins contributed 11 blocks last week, had six assists and went 18-for-35 from the field (51.4 %). Robbins leads the Big Ten in blocked shots, averaging 2.8 per game.

Overall, Robbins is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks on the season while starting all 12 games for the Maroon & Gold.

Minnesota returns to action Wednesday when it travels to No. 10 Michigan. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m., and will be televised on Big Ten Network.