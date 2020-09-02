Minnesota's basketball program got a jolt of good news on Wednesday when the NCAA granted transfer center Liam Robbins immediate eligibility.

"We are excited that the NCAA granted Liam immediate eligibility," said Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino in an official release. "He fits our style of play perfectly and we expect him to make an impact from day one."

Robbins joined the Gophers over the summer after two seasons at Drake and is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game while starting all 34 games.

Robbins earned All-Missouri Valley Conference second team honors, was named to the All-Defensive team, and was the MVC Most Improved player.

He also set a Drake school record, tallying 99 blocks this past season.

Robbins is the nephew of Minnesota associate head coach Ed Conroy.

Now, the coaching staff waits to see if the same fate will happen with Utah guard transfer Both Gach, who is now on the waiver clock.

