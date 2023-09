On today's show of Locked On Golden Gophers, we discuss the Eastern Michigan Eagles and what they showed us in week 1. What they like to do, what they struggle with, and who are the main weapons are all covered in today's episode. We then discuss 3 Gophers that we need to step up in the Week 2 matchup. Finally, we discuss what the Minnesota Gophers Offense could look like in week 2 and why I believe it will look different than what we saw last week.

