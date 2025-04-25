When will Aireontae Ersery Hear His Name Called on Friday night?

(Photo by © Matt Blewett-Imagn Images)

The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft are set to take place on Friday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Among the top draft prospects still available heading into the second round is Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

ESPN ranks Ersery as the 17th best remaining prospect on the board entering Friday night. Similarly, Pro Football Focus ranked Ersery as the best offensive tackle prospect remaining in the draft ahead of Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo, Purdue's Marcus Mbow, Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea, and West Virginia's Wyatt Milum. So, when will Aireontae Ersey hear his name called? Notably, several offensive tackle-needy teams selected offensive tackles in the first round on Thursday night, including the New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are still several potential landing spots for Ersey on Friday night, and seeing how teams are being aggressive in drafting tackles, it may be earlier than later on Friday that Ersery gets the phone call he's been waiting for.

Cleveland Browns: 33, 36, 67, 94

The Browns have plenty of picks to use on day two of the draft, including two in the first four picks. Many believe they'll take their quarterback of the future early on Friday, likely Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. But keeping Sanders upright will need to be a priority for the Browns. They already have one solid offensive tackle in Joel Bitonio, but they struggled at right tackle last season. Ersery could step in right away and anchor that spot for the Browns.

Houston Texans: 34, 58, 79, 89, 99

The Texans' 2024 season was a major disappointment, and a big reason for that was a patchwork offensive line that struggled to keep C.J. Stroud upright. That being said, their best offensive lineman, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, was traded in the offseason to the Washington Commanders. The Texans on Friday have five picks to work with and it's likely that at least one, if not two of those picks will be on offensive lineman. With a need at left tackle, Ersery makes a ton of sense for Houston. If they're not willing to pick him at No. 34, they could use their other four picks to potentially move up to acquire Ersery as well.

Indianapolis Colts: 45, 80

The Colts will likely only have one opportunity to nab Ersery if they want to on Friday night, that being at pick No. 45. The Colts' offensive line already has one strong tackle in Bernhard Raimann, but their right tackle spot has featured up-and-down. A similar situation to that of the Browns, landing in Indinapolis could allow Ersery to help solidify the offensive line situation for the Colts, opposite of Raimann.

San Francisco 49ers: 43, 75

Tackle is a need for San Francisco entering day two of the draft, but so is guard, on top of a few defensive needs. Which way the 49ers go with their two picks remains to be seen, but they'll only have one opportunity, likely on Friday, to nab Ersery, that being with their 43rd overall pick.

What are the experts saying about Ersery?

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Ersery... Three-year starter at left tackle with good power. Ersery is not a natural bender, which creates disadvantages with leverage and when attempting to mirror moving fronts. He’s well-versed in Minnesota’s outside zone attack, but might be more consistent in power, inside zone and hat-on-hat matchups. He’s huge, but he sets with good quickness to the rush, using his length and hand strength to gather it or lock it out. His anchor is derived from his upper half, which opens him to hand counters. Ersery has the potential to become an average starting tackle on the right side, but his success will be tied to matchups across from him. Bleacher Report's NFL Draft Department on Ersery... Overall, Ersery is a long, tactful blocker with good play strength, competitive toughness, and enough athletic ability to stick at tackle in the NFL. However, his upright playing style and average recovery skills likely cap his ceiling as a middle-of-the-pack starter. Pro Football Focus on Ersey...Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him.