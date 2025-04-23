Vanderbilt RB Johann Cardenas Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another transfer to their 2025 roster on Wednesday in Vanderbilt running back Johann Cardenas.

The native of Houston, Texas, redshirted as a true freshman in 2024 before entering the transfer portal recently. He will have four years of eligibility to play with the Golden Gophers and will join a running back room that recently saw the departure of redshirt freshman Jaydon Wright, who spent most of his early time with the program banged up.

Cardenas signed with Vanderbilt as part of their 2024 recruiting class after originally being committed to Texas Tech. He also held notable offers from BYU, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Memphis, Missouri, and SMU. Notably, the Gophers were not among the schools that recruited him out of St. Thomas Catholic High School.

While he has not seen the field at the collegiate level, Cardenas was a highly productive running back in high school with 4,743 career rushing yards and 64 career rushing touchdowns. He also had nearly 1,500 receiving yards and an additional 15 touchdowns.