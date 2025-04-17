Minnesota 2025 Spring Transfer Portal Central

On Wednesday, April 16, the NCAA transfer portal opened, giving college football players around the country an opportunity to enter the name into the transfer portal over the course of a 10-day period. The spring transfer portal window is expected to be a busy one across college football, especially in players entering the transfer portal. Starting this fall, NCAA roster limits for football will be 105 players. Currently, most programs carry somewhere between 115 and 130 athletes on their roster, meaning most programs will at least see 10-20 athletes enter the portal. That also doesn't include any potential portal additions those programs choose to make this spring, which would necessitate additional players leaving their respective programs. This spring transfer portal window, Gophers Nation will actively and diligently track transfer portal movement and activity for the Minnesota Golden Gophers program.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

QB Zach Pyron LB David Amaliri DB Chris Flowers DB Obe Eyafe

HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE ON MINNESOTA'S ROSTER?

Minnesota currently has 110 players on their roster for the 2025 season following the transfer announcements from the players above. That 110 number features 96 players currently on the spring roster and also includes 14 additional 2025 signees who will enroll this summer. When considering the 105-player limit for the 2025 season, Minnesota will see at least 5 additional departures from the program at this time, though it is almost a certainty that that number will be even higher when considering potential spring portal additions for the program. Notably, the 105-player limit is currently being discussed in federal court as part of the House vs. NCAA settlement and could change in the near future.

WHO ARE THE GOPHERS TARGETING?

