Published May 29, 2025
Minnesota Football Official Visit Profile: OT Daniel McMorris
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is breaking down a handful of those recruitments prior to the official visitors making their way to Minneapolis.

Next up in our series is three-star offensive tackle Daniel McMorris, a standout at Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma, right down the street from the University of Oklahoma.

McMorris is one of Minnesota's top offensive targets left on their board and is one of three uncommitted offensive tackle prospects that have scheduled official visits to Minneapolis. Also making official viists to campus is Skyridge (UT) standout Mataalii Benjamin and Copley (OH) prospect Lucas Tielsch.

