Minnesota Football Official Visit Profile: OT Mataalii Benjamin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is going to break down the recruitments of each uncommitted official visitor making their way to Minneapolis.
PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: RB Damon Ferguson | TE Roman Voss
Next up in our series is three-star offensive tackle Mataalii Benjamin out of Skyridge High SChool in Lehi, Utah. The 6-foot-8, 314-pound offensive tackle is considered a top-15 prospect in the state of Utah as well as a top-60 offensive tackle nationally.
Benjamin is one of three uncommitted offensive tackles who will be visiting the Gophers this summer joining Norman (OK) standout Daniel McMorris who will also be on campus this weeken. Copley (OH)'s Lucas Tielsch will also be on campus the June 13 weekend.
Notably, the Gophers have landed just one commitment from a Utah prospect in the Rivals era, that commitment coming in the 2026 recruiting cycle from wide receiver Kai Meza.