Minnesota Football Official Visit Profile: OT Mataalii Benjamin

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is going to break down the recruitments of each uncommitted official visitor making their way to Minneapolis.

PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: RB Damon Ferguson | TE Roman Voss

Next up in our series is three-star offensive tackle Mataalii Benjamin out of Skyridge High SChool in Lehi, Utah. The 6-foot-8, 314-pound offensive tackle is considered a top-15 prospect in the state of Utah as well as a top-60 offensive tackle nationally.