Six 2025 Gophers Football Game Times Officially Set

Among the games to receive kickoff times was six Minnesota Golden Gophers games for the upcoming season including their home opener against Buffalo and key matchups against Nebraska and Oregon.

On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference officially released kickoff times for a large majority of the 2025 schedule across the conference.

The Golden Gophers' season opener against Buffalo on Thursday, August 28 has officially received a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff, the game will be televised on FS1. The game continous a long-standing tradition of the Gophers' starting their seasons on a Thursday night. Minnesota has played on a Thursday night to open their season every year since 2012.

Their week two matchup against FCS opponent Northwestern State will be an early kickoff at 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Each Big Ten program is required to play at least one game on the Big Ten Network each season.

In week three, the Gophers will hit the road for the first time, traveling to Cal for a September 13 matchup. Gophers fans will have a late night on September 13 with a 9:30 p.m. kickoff.

Shifting into mid-October, the Gophers also received kickoff times for matchups against Purdue, Nebraska, and Oregon. Their October 11 Homecoming game against the Boilermakers will be another evening kick at 6:00 or 6:30 p.m., the television network has yet to be decided.

Six days later, the Gophers will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, October 17 with kickoff at 7:00 p.m, televised on FOX.

It will not be the only Friday night game of the season for Minnesota as they'll travel to Eugene, Oregon for a matchup with the defending Big Ten Champion Oregon Ducks on November 14 with an 8:00 p.m. kick, once again televised on FOX.