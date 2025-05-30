Minnesota Official Visit Profile: LB Angel Luciano

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is breaking down a handful of those recruitments before the official visitors make their way to Minneapolis.
PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: RB Damon Ferguson | TE Roman Voss | OT Mataalii Benjamin | OT Daniel McMorris
Next up in our series is three-star linebacker Angel Luciano, a standout at Steelton-Highspire High School, which is located in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, metropolitan area.
Minnesota and linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin have been selective in their linebacker recruiting this cycle. With visits set to begin this weekend, the Gophers have just four linebackers set to visit campus, including the already committed Hudson Dunn.
Luciano is one of two uncommitted linebacker targets visiting this weekend, joining in-state talent Pierce Petersohn. Cherry Creek (CO) standout Braylon Hodge is also set to visit the Gophers, making his trip next week.