Minnesota Official Visit Profile: LB Angel Luciano

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is breaking down a handful of those recruitments before the official visitors make their way to Minneapolis.

PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: RB Damon Ferguson | TE Roman Voss | OT Mataalii Benjamin | OT Daniel McMorris

Next up in our series is three-star linebacker Angel Luciano, a standout at Steelton-Highspire High School, which is located in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, metropolitan area.