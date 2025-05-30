Minnesota Official Visit Profile: CB Chance Payne

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be holding their first of two big official visit weekends this week, and Gophers Nation is breaking down a handful of those recruitments before the official visitors make their way to Minneapolis.

Next up in our series is Georgia cornerback Chance Payne, who the Gophers offered on May 15 and have quickly made up ground with. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound cornerback has shown to be a tremendous athlete with a 4.44 forty-yard dash and a 40-inch vertical.

"What I'm most excited about is just getting out there and seeing the environment and the facilities and getting around the guys," Payne told Gophers Nation earlier this week.

"The talks with the staff have been great," he added. "Me and Coach (P.J.) Fleck has had some really good conversations. Coach (Nick) Monroe and I talk and FaceTime almost every day."

During his visit, Payne hopes to get a better feel for the environment at Minnesota as well as the social aspect of the program and the university.