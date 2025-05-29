Trio of Minnesota Coaches to be Featured in College Football 26

The second iteration of EA Sports' annual College Football game, College Football 26 will be released in mid-July. After not featuring real coahes in the first installment of the new series, real-life coaches will return to the game this year.

Among the coaches featured in this year's game will be a trio of Minnesota coaches, the Golden Gophers' football program announced on Thursday. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr, and defensive coordinator Danny Collins will all be represented in the game.

Fleck is entering his ninth season with the Minnesota program, collecting a 58-39 record through his first eight seasons. The Gophers have made a bowl game in six of his first eight seasons including each of the last four. Minnesota is undefeated in postseason action under Fleck with a 6-0 record.

If Minnesota achieves bowl eligibility once again in 2025, it will be just the second time in program history that the Gophers went bowling in five straight seasons or more.

Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr is entering his third season as the Gophers' play caller. After a rough 2023 showing in which the Minnesota offense averaged just 20.9 points per game, the Gophers increased their points per game to 26.2 last season. With one of the Big Ten's best backfields as well as a retooled wide receiver room, the Gophers will look to take another step forward in 2025.

Defensive coordinator Danny Collins is entering his first season as the program's defensive coordinator. He'll replace Corey Hetherman who left the program this offseason for the Miami Hurricanes. The Gophers' defense was among the best in the country in 2024, allowing just 16.9 points per game, best for ninth in the country.