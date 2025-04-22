Minnesota Adds Defensive Tackle Depth in Purdue Transfer Mo Omonode

(Photo by Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

Defensive tackle depth was a big need for the Minnesota Golden Gophers entering the spring transfer portal window, and on Tuesday morning, the Gophers were able to add to the depth at the position. Following an official visit to campus, Purdue transfer Mo Omonode has committed to the Golden Gophers, announcing his decision via X.

Omonode will join the Gophers after spending three seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, after signing with the program as part of their 2022 recruiting cycle. After signing with the Boilermakers, Omonode saw the field in each of his three seasons with the program, playing in 33 games, totaling 32 tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. This past season, Omonode played in 10 games, recording 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack, over a career high 286 total snaps. Despite only starting one game for the Boilermakers in his time in West Lafayette, Omonode was one of the Boilermakers' better defenders and graded out by PFF at 80.2 in 2023 and 71.6 in 2024. The West Lafayette, Indiana, native will have one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Golden Gophers.

Omonode's commitment puts Minnesota five above the 105 scholarship limit for the 2025 season with 110 players (94 current players on roster plus 16 summer enrollees/transfers).

The Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Window

On Wednesday, April 16, the NCAA transfer portal opened, giving college football players around the country an opportunity to enter the name into the transfer portal over the course of a 10-day period. The spring transfer portal window is expected to be a busy one across college football, especially for players entering the transfer portal. Starting this fall, NCAA roster limits for football will be 105 players. Currently, most programs carry somewhere between 115 and 130 athletes on their roster, meaning most programs will at least see 10-20 athletes enter the portal. That also doesn't include any potential portal additions those programs choose to make this spring, which would necessitate additional players leaving their respective programs. This spring transfer portal window, Gophers Nation will actively and diligently track transfer portal movement and activity for the Minnesota Golden Gophers program. You can follow along with our transfer portal central.