Former Minnesota, Georgia Tech QB Zach Pyron Makes Quick Transfer Decision

(Photo by Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (5) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Former Minnesota and Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron has made a quick transfer portal decision. Pyron, who entered the transfer portal on Thursday, is returning to the south and will be playing closer to home as he has committed to continue his career at South Alabama. The Alabama native only spent a semester at Minnesota.

Pyron came to Minneapolis with two years of eligibility remaining this winter after appearing in 19 games for Georgia Tech over the last three seasons, including 10 games in Over his career thus far, Pyron was 88-for-155, throwing for 995 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 271 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He will have two years of eligibility to play with South Alabama.

