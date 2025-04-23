2026 OH DE Aden Reeder Locks In Official Visit to Minnesota

2026 defensive end Aden Reeder, a standout at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, has locked in an official visit with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound edge defender has announced his plans to take an official visit to Minnesota the weekend of May 30. He also has trips to Wisconsin (June 6) and Iowa (June 20) scheduled for this summer.

He also holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State, Virginia, and West Virginia in his recruitment.



