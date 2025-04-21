Minnesota RB Jaydon Wright Entering Transfer Portal

Minnesota redshirt freshman running back Jaydon Wright will be entering the transfer portal, Gophers Nation has confirmed with Wright.
Wright's decision to enter the transfer portal comes just after one season with the Golden Gophers. The former three-star running back did not see playing time as a true freshman as he dealt with an injury that kept him out throughout the season.
Wright originally committed to the Gophers as part of their 2024 recruiting cycle, choosing Minnesota over offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, FAU, Illinois, Miami (OH), Syracuse, and West Virginia, among other offers.
His departure also comes after the Gophers added a pair of running backs to the room this offseason in A.J. Turner (Marshall) and Cam Davis (Washington). They also currently have an additional pair of scholarship backs on the roster in junior Darius Taylor and redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi.
Wright's departure brings Minnesota's 2025 roster down to 109 total players, four above the maximum of 105 that has been set for the 2025 season. The Gophers notably added to their roster from the transfer portal on Sunday as Iowa defensive back John Nestor announced his decision to join the Gophers.
The Spring NCAA Transfer Portal Window
On Wednesday, April 16, the NCAA transfer portal opened, giving college football players around the country an opportunity to enter the name into the transfer portal over the course of a 10-day period.
The spring transfer portal window is expected to be a busy one across college football, especially for players entering the transfer portal. Starting this fall, NCAA roster limits for football will be 105 players. Currently, most programs carry somewhere between 115 and 130 athletes on their roster, meaning most programs will at least see 10-20 athletes enter the portal. That also doesn't include any potential portal additions those programs choose to make this spring, which would necessitate additional players leaving their respective programs.
This spring transfer portal window, Gophers Nation will actively and diligently track transfer portal movement and activity for the Minnesota Golden Gophers program. You can follow along with our transfer portal central.
