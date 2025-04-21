Minnesota RB Jaydon Wright Entering Transfer Portal

Wright's decision to enter the transfer portal comes just after one season with the Golden Gophers. The former three-star running back did not see playing time as a true freshman as he dealt with an injury that kept him out throughout the season.

Wright originally committed to the Gophers as part of their 2024 recruiting cycle, choosing Minnesota over offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, FAU, Illinois, Miami (OH), Syracuse, and West Virginia, among other offers.

His departure also comes after the Gophers added a pair of running backs to the room this offseason in A.J. Turner (Marshall) and Cam Davis (Washington). They also currently have an additional pair of scholarship backs on the roster in junior Darius Taylor and redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi.

Wright's departure brings Minnesota's 2025 roster down to 109 total players, four above the maximum of 105 that has been set for the 2025 season. The Gophers notably added to their roster from the transfer portal on Sunday as Iowa defensive back John Nestor announced his decision to join the Gophers.