Minnesota QB Zach Pyron Enters Transfer Portal

Just months after committing to Minnesota out of the transfer portal, quarterback Zach Pyron has reentered the transfer portal. Pyron's decision comes after battling redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey this spring for the Gophers' starting quarterback job.

Pyron came to Minneapolis with two years of eligibility remaining after appearing in 19 games for Georgia Tech in the last three seasons, including 10 games in 2024. In his 19 career games, Pyron was 88-for-155, throwing for 995 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 271 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He will still have two years of eligibility to play at his next program.

Without Pyron, the Gophers' quarterback room will not consist of the aforementioned Drake Lindsey as well as redshirt sophomores Dylan Wittke and Max Shikenjanksim, redshirt freshmen Jeremiah Finaly, and true freshman Jackson Kollock.

Pyron is the fourth Gopher to enter the transfer portal this spring. The Gophers now have 109 players on their roster for the 2025 season (95 players on spring roster + 14 summer enrollees), four above the 105 limit.