Former Boston College, Old Dominion QB Emmett Morehead Commits to Minnesota

Former Boston College and Old Dominion QB Emmett Morehead has announced his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Moorhead entered the transfer portal in December and was without a program this spring semester.
He'll release Zach Pyron from the Gophers roster. Pyron, who committed to the Golden Gophers in December, transferred out of the program earlier this month when the transfer portal opened.
Morehead comes to Minnesota with 16 games of experinece, all coming at Boston College between 2021-2023. For his career, he's completed 136-of-238 passing attempts, a 57.1% completion percentage for 1,465 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has six career interceptions.
Last offseason, Morehead transferred to Old Dominion hoping to compete for their starting quarterback job but ultimately did not win the job, and did not appear in any games throughout the Monarchs' 2024 season.
