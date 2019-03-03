Looking back as we look forward to Tuesday
I seem like a broken record when I say that Minnesota's next game is huge for their NCAA Tournament hopes. That has pretty much been the company statement in regards to Gopher basketball as they ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news