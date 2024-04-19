The former four-star prospect was also ranked 127th nationally in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.com.

For Howard, it will be a homecoming for the 6-foot-4, 238-pound talent, who was ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota in the 2023 recruiting class.

Minnesota scored a big transfer commitment on Friday as LSU defensive lineman Jaxon Howard announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Before signing with LSU out of high school, Howard also considered Minnesota, Michigan, and Miami during his recruiting process.

During the 2023 season at LSU, Howard appeared in five games mostly on special teams while serving as a backup as a defensive edge rusher.

At Minnesota, Howard will be in the mix to become a starter right away opposite of Danny Striggow, who is coming off a 2023 campaign where he tallied 51 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six sacks.